Woman says bullet fired during police chase went through her house

These photos show bullet holes in a woman's house she says were made when Police Chief Alan Crump and police Lt. Matt Prunty fired at a suspect Oct. 30. (Source: KSLA News 12)

KSLA Investigates has uncovered new information about the shots fired by police while chasing a suspect late last month.

Police Chief Alan Crump shot once and Lt. Matt Prunty fired three times at a fleeing suspect Oct. 30.

Now a homeowner who doesn't want to be identified has confirmed to KSLA Investigates that a resident was sitting on a couch when she heard all the commotion outside.

As soon as she got up to go see what was going on, she heard a blast.

That's when she says a bullet went through the back of her home, through her son's bedroom then through the living room.

They later found the shell casing on the same couch where the woman had been sitting.

The woman said the casing has been turned over to investigators.

