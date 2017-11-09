Police share surveillance video to help ID 3 suspected in theft

These screen grabs are from surveillance video that police say shows a theft at a Shreveport mall. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are sharing store surveillance video in hopes of identifying three men suspected of being involved in a theft at a mall.

At one point, the video shows two men standing at a counter Oct. 23 at Dillard's in Mall St. Vincent.

Authorities say they appear to help distract the clerk and act as possible lookouts while a third man allegedly steals watches from behind the counter.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the theft to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Tips can be made anonymously.

And Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the identification and and arrest of the three men.

