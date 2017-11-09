KSLA Salutes the Air Force Sergeants Association

The Air Force Sergeants Association has 129 chapters worldwide, designed to serve the and support Air Force enlisted members, retirees and their families.

The federally-chartered Veteran Service Organization is able to lobby on Capitol Hill on the evolving issues impacting airmen today.

"With the ever increasing and decreasing of our national budget, the things that were promised to our active-duty members are often being cut and so to have a professional organization that looks at that aspect and then is our active voice on Capitol Hill that's extremely important," expressed AFSA Chapter 615 Vice President, Court Sartain.

They tackle topics from health care to tuition assistance and everything in between.

"It's something I love doing, being able to give back to our fellow troops," he continued.

In Northwest Louisiana, chapter 615 has an estimated 1,500 members.

"We have a lot of retirees and family members so it really feels like a big family when we get together," said AFSA Chapter 615 President Crissy Kasch.

Aside from their legislative functions, the chapter is extremely active in the Shreveport-Bossier community.

"Recently we've partnered with a Warrior Network and we've been able to provide volunteers and over $5,000 to provide assistance back to the programs that they're part of such as KidFest, Thanksgiving Feast that they put on for the airmen of Barksdale, and Operation Bright Holiday which sends airman home for the holidays," explained Kasch.

Earlier this week, the group also donated $5,000 to the Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex group towards their fundraising efforts to put towards placing a female veterans monument in Bossier City.

