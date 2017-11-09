2 vying for Caddo Parish District 12 Commissioner in runoff election

An 84-year-old woman was strangled to death Tuesday night at a senior living facility, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
Many of us know exactly what to do at the polls, but there have been a few stories popping up on social media about unexpected rules keeping people from voting... at least temporarily.More >>
Tuesday was Election Day throughout Texas and in parts of Arkansas. The polls now are closed, and the results are coming in. Click here to see who won and what voters approved.More >>
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is looking to make a final argument to uphold the state’s Voter Identification law.More >>
Tuesday was Election Day throughout Texas and in parts of Arkansas. The polls now are closed, and the results are coming in. Click here to see who won and what voters approved.More >>
Find all the latest local and statewide election news for Texas here.More >>
Find all the latest local and statewide election news for Louisiana here.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.More >>
