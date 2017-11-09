Shreveport teen headed to Carnegie Hall, wants to inspire others

Janae Williams is one of 50 students selected to sing at Carnegie Hall in February. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport teenager is getting the opportunity of a lifetime, the chance to sing on stage at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

For some, it's only a dream. But for her, it soon will be a reality.

"I don't think it's going to set in until I'm actually there at Carnegie Hall thinking about all those other people that of been there," 16-year-old Janae Williams said.

She is one of 50 students selected for the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.

"I'm excited to see who's going to be there, people from everywhere. You never know who could, you know, be there."

The honor is more than just an opportunity to sing at the world-famous venue.

It's a stepping stone for Williams to do what she loves most.

Singing.

"I like all types of music (laughs) I sing a lot of gospel though, but that's because of church but I love gospel."

And inspiring others.

"I want to be a leader."

The Huntington High School junior wants to share with others her experiences and her grit to succeed in life.

"Life. As a child, as a black child, going to Huntington, knowing who God is here at Huntington. It's just hard being a teenager at this time."

Some say the high school standout already is a leader in and out of the classroom.

"Janae is a student that really exemplifies that hard-working student, the student that's always smiling, the student that you want to be in your class," Huntington High principal Tellauance Graham said.

Showing others, you too can turn your dreams into reality.

"Teenagers now go through a whole lot, and they need role models among themselves, and I think it gives a good platform," said Williams' father, Joe Gant Jr. "The background she came from, you too can make it to Carnegie Hall if you put God first in your life and apply yourself."

Williams echoed: "Keep God first, you know you can do anything that you put your mind to, anything can happen."

She leaves for New York City in February and will be there for a week.

