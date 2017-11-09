Police looking for gunman accused of robbing liquor store

Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Following national attention over a post about wiping down shopping carts, a police department now issues an apology for the post.More >>
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.More >>
Video circulated on social media this week showing a student, wearing a hijab and hiding her face, while someone removed the religious head scarf, exposing her hair to the class.More >>