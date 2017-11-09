Police looking for gunman accused of robbing liquor store

Shreveport police are looking for a person accused of threatening a Thrifty Liquor cashier Thursday afternoon. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are looking for a person accused of robbing a Thrifty Liquor cashier Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 8400 block of Linwood Ave.

The reported gunman entered the store and demanded money from the cashier, according to Shreveport police spokeswoman, Cpl. Angie Willhite.

The unidentified man ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash heading south.

Police are searching the nearby neighborhood in hopes to find the gunman.

No injuries have been reported, and no roads are blocked off.

This incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.