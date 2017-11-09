Barksdale airman accused of possessing child pornography

BOOKED: Robert Betha Broadus, 27, of Bossier City, 26 counts of pornography involving juveniles (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

A Barksdale Air Force Base airman is accused of having pornographic images of children.

Robert Betha Broadus, 27, of Bossier City, was booked into Bossier City Jail on Thursday on 26 counts of pornography involving juveniles.

Bossier City detectives began investigating Broadus in June after receiving a tip that he allegedly had a lewd photograph of a child on a personal computer, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

Police seized computers and other electronics during a subsequent search of Broadus's residence.

Forensic examination of the equipment by the Bossier City marshal’s office reportedly uncovered multiple pornographic images of children on a laptop computer.

Broadus was arrested Thursday morning at Barksdale Air Force Base.

His bond has been set at $100,000.

