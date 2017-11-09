SPD firefighters working to extinguish fire in Caddo Heights - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SPD firefighters working to extinguish fire in Caddo Heights

Posted by KSLA Staff
Source: (Scott Pace/KSLA News 12) Source: (Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Caddo Heights on Thursday morning.

Dispatch got the call just before 11:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of Grigsby Street.

Fire dispatch said that a garage behind a home has caught fire. Crews are working to extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

