SPD firefighters working to extinguish fire in Caddo Heights

Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in Caddo Heights on Thursday morning.

Dispatch got the call just before 11:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of Grigsby Street.

Fire dispatch said that a garage behind a home has caught fire. Crews are working to extinguish the flames.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.