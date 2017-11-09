3 Bossier Parish men face over 100 counts of child pornography charges

Three men from Bossier Parish have been arrested and charged with over 100 counts of child pornography, according to an email from the Louisiana Attorney General's office.

James Wilson , 32 of Bossier City, was arrested on 100 counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children.

, 66 of Benton, was arrested on 35 counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children. Scott Stewart, 43 of Bossier City, was arrested on three counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children and one count of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children (under the age of 13).

“These arrests should serve as a reminder to the State that my office will not stand for the exploitation of children,” said Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in a news release. “We will continue doing all we legally can to find child predators and bring them to justice.”

All three men were booked into the Bossier Parish Jail.

The investigation was a joint effort between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Caddo District Attorney’s Office.

