Shreveport firefighters extinguish blaze in Queensborough

Shreveport firefighters were on the scene of a house fire on Friday in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Firefighters got the call just before 7:30 a.m. to the 2700 block of Milam Street. That's not far from the Jerry Brooks Golf Course.

Officials on the scene said that the home was unoccupied at the time, and the fire started in the rear of the home. Crews had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

Fire prevention interviewed neighbors but there were no reports of anyone in the home prior to the fire.

No one was injured. The building was damaged by heavy smoke and water.

