SWEPCO employees giving back to Veterans

SWEPCO employees donating food and supplies to Woody's Home for Veterans in 2016 (Source: KSLA)

Employees from AEP SWEPCO will deliver boxes upon boxes of food and supplies to veterans on Thursday morning.

SWEPCO stations from around the Ark-La-Tex have been gathering donations for weeks and many will be delivered to Woody's Home for Veterans on Jordan Street in Shreveport.

SWEPCO spokesperson Scott McCloud says this is the third year employees have done this, and they plan to do it for years to come.

Woody's Home for Veterans was founded in 2003 and serves as an assisted living facility for disabled veterans.

