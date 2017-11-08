Free church security course offered in Texarkana

In light of the most recent church shooting in south Texas, the Texarkana, Texas Police Department is offering a two-hour course on church security and responding to active shooters.

The free church course will be offered at 6 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Special Operations and Training Center located at 1420 South Park Road.

The course topics will include:

Understanding the role and function of a Church Safety Team.

Guidance on organizing and developing a Church Safety Team.

Response to an active shooter and other threats.

How to organize and position security personnel.

Verbal and non-verbal communication from the pulpit.

“We are pleased to be able to offer this service to our community’s churches. While none of us want to think that something like the horrific events that we saw in Sutherland Springs earlier this week would ever happen here, we must all be prepared nonetheless,” said Chief Dan Shiner

Upon completing the course, participants may request a complimentary on-site security vulnerability assessment of their church facilities.

“I encourage every church in the area to bring a group to hear this very important information. We can accommodate about 125 people in each of the classes, we have plenty of room,” said Chief Shiner.

Two addition opportunities to attend the course are planned in the coming weeks to accommodate those who are unable to attend the Nov. 16 class due to scheduling conflicts.

To register for the course, contact Officer Matt Cashatt at 903-798-3356 or email cashatt@txkusa.org.

