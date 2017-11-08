Surviving depression during the holidays

The holidays can be a time of love and cheer, but for many people, the winter months and the close of another year can be tough.

They can trigger symptoms of anxiety and depression.

If left untreated, those symptoms can eventually lead to suicidal thoughts or even attempts.

"Surprisingly a lot of people think Christmas time, holiday time is when we have the most suicides, but it's not; it's spring and some peak in the fall as well," expressed Brentwood Psychiatrist Dr. Kay Kennedy.

She said what people experience the most during the holidays is something called 'holiday blues'.

"Based on maybe over expectations, or over-idealization over what the holidays should be, or perhaps previous memories from conflicted holidays with families, or holidays not living up to the Hallmark version of peoples expectations," she explained.

Another common syndrome is seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

"As the days get shorter there's less light, we know light is very important and activating certain glands in the brain that help promote a sense of well-being, we see more depression."

If left untreated, depression can lead to suicidal thoughts and attempts.

"These people are at an increased risk, we know that 80 percent of people that kill themselves do have a primary psychiatric disorder, major depression being the most common," Dr. Kennedy continued, "What we're talking about is very important, because suicide is not rare, it's the 10th leading cause of death overall."

She said it accounts for 35,000 to 45,000 deaths a year.

"It's like other things if we bring it out of the darkness, we talk about it, people are going to have a lower threshold to intervene on someone that's having difficulty or they think maybe suicidal," said Dr. Kennedy. "A lot of people think 'I don't want to get involved. I don't want to get them angry at you,' wouldn't you rather get them angry by intervening then I have them not survive because of suicide?"

Dr. Kennedy suggests using the holidays to focus on others.

"It's a good time that you can become more aware, because you're going to be with your family and loved ones more often," Dr. Kennedy explained, "We see a lot of people come to treatment during that time for alcohol and drug use, because I think the family actually sees them more often, so you're going to see the things that contribute to their increased chance of depression or suicide."

There are things you can do to help.

"Be the support person for people, do things to get them out, however, don't let it overwhelm them. A lot of times people during this time people over plan, stretch themselves overspend, those can be stressors those are things that can lead to the holiday blues among other things," said Dr. Kennedy.

A major role in the issue is to stay active.

"I can't overemphasize just getting out for a walk, Time for yourself," said Kennedy.

And remember if you are struggling, you're not alone.

"You're not a failure at all, you're just reacting to stresses or maybe learned patterns, but this is when you go back to basic self-care."

Dr. Kennedy says it's important to remember if you think anyone is in danger take it seriously and never leave a suicidal person alone.

Get them help, Brentwood has a 24-hour assistance line, 318-678-7500, designed to help people living right here in the ArkLaTex.

You can also call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255.

