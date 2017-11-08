Coach being investigated over alleged physical confrontation with football player

A Natchitoches Central High School football coach is under criminal investigation over an alleged physical confrontation with a football player. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Natchitoches Central High School football coach is under criminal investigation over an alleged physical confrontation with a football player Friday night.

Natchitoches public schools Superintendent Jesse Skinner said the school's principal informed him of the situation Wednesday morning

The superintendent and other School District officials have since been conducting their own investigation.

Skinner would not name the coach, saying it now is a personnel matter and he legally cannot comment on it at this time.

