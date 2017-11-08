DA: 2 former Bossier law officers will not be prosecuted

Two law enforcement officers who lost their jobs over a disturbance at a Bossier City bar and concert venue will not be prosecuted.

Michael Hardesty, formerly a senior detective with Bossier City police, and former Bossier sheriff's Deputy Audrey Seeger were fired after each was charged with one count of domestic abuse battery.

The two law enforcement officers reportedly had been drinking when the disturbance occurred Sept. 15 at The Stage.

Each has since filed an affidavit stating they do not want to pursue the domestic abuse charge against the other, Bossier-Webster District Attorney Schuyler Marvin said.

And surveillance video of the disturbance was grainy and could be interpreted in many different ways, the district attorney said. So he did not think the charge of battery could be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

Some dispute also remains as to whether Hardesty and Seeger were living together, and the charge of domestic abuse arguably would not be apply under those circumstances, Marvin said.

The district attorney said he now is referring both cases to pretrial diversion. After Hardesty and Seeger take anger management classes and pay fines, the charges could be dismissed.

Marvin went on to say that the fact that both lost their jobs seems to be plenty enough punishment.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.