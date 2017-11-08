CAUGHT ON CAMERA: NDHS student filmed as girl punches and kicks her

A North DeSoto High School student has been arrested after video surfaced of her engaged in a fight on social media.

The fight took place Monday, Nov. 6, according to DeSoto Parish Sheriff Rodney Arbuckle. It happened in the student restroom and was captured on video by another student standing in a stall.

In the video, the students are seen talking by the entrance of the bathroom before punches were thrown. One student appears to hit the other repeatedly, eventually knocking her down and landing a final kick to the head as other students attempt to stop the fight.

Authorities say the teen who threw the final blow was sent to the DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested and charged with simple battery sometime after lunch.

Sheriff Arbuckle says the video was eventually sent to the District Attorney's Office. He says the District Attorney's Office will decide whether or not to upgrade the charges.

Deputies say the other female student involved in the fight refused to be taken to the hospital and instead was treated by her personal doctor.

KSLA News 12 has reached out to the DeSoto Parish Superintendent for comment.

The incident is still under investigation.

