Ex-CNB building to open as The Standard next year

The former Commercial National Bank building will open as The Standard in 2018.

The Standard will be the home of over 80 high-end apartments units, which include studios and one and two bedroom apartments, unparalleled views and several other unique amenities.

The image below shows the view from one of the apartments on the 10th floor.

"The Standard is going to be the standard in Shreveport for high-end downtown living," said Neil Kapadia, Principal Partner of ViaNova Development.

The project is being developed by ViaNova Development. Residents of The Standard will be able to use the following amenities:

Secured parking

Rooftop dog park

Nest Thermostats

Fitness center

Recreational space

24 hour access to a mini market

There will also be 3 to 4 retail spaces that will be available, which includes the corner spot off of Texas Street and Market Street.

"ViaNova Development's focus lately has been on restoring historic type of properties in central business districts," Kapadia said.

"The building was gorgeous. You can't just find that on the open market anywhere. We had a vision that Shreveport is the type of market that the growth back to downtown was just starting to happen and we could be a part of that," he said.

"One of the things we have always looked at is bringing life back into that part of Texas Street off the bridge," Kapadia said. "To see how we can really make an impact by sprucing up the street and getting more activity down there, so that people coming over from Bossier City have a reason to come visit even after business hours are over."

Kapadia hopes they will have a model apartment done by early next year.

