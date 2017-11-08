Huntington HS honors local veterans in school program

Huntington High School honored NWLA veterans Wednesday morning.

Lead by the school's Army JROTC cadets, the program included music from the choir, presentation of colors and a tribute to fallen veterans from who attended Huntington.

The highlight of the program was their POW/MIA ceremony. A moment which moved school leaders, students and guests to tears.

"That ceremony to me was the best I've ever seen and I've seen a lot being that I'm a 24 year vet and being stationed all over the world, I have never seen a POW/MIA ceremony like that that was awesome," said Air Force veteran, Benjamin Levi, "It means the world to me, because being a vet and some of my friends didn't come back, and to see that, that just means the world to me."

