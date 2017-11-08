Huntington HS honors local veterans in school program - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Huntington HS honors local veterans in school program

By Marie Waxel, Anchor/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Huntington High School honored NWLA veterans Wednesday morning. 

Lead by the school's Army JROTC cadets, the program included music from the choir, presentation of colors and a tribute to fallen veterans from who attended Huntington. 

The highlight of the program was their POW/MIA ceremony. A moment which moved school leaders, students and guests to tears. 

"That ceremony to me was the best I've ever seen and I've seen a lot being that I'm a 24 year vet and being stationed all over the world, I have never seen a POW/MIA ceremony like that that was awesome," said Air Force veteran, Benjamin Levi, "It means the world to me, because being a vet and some of my friends didn't come back, and to see that, that just means the world to me."

