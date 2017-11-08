LA AG: Watch out for Caller ID "spoofing"

The Louisiana Attorney General is warning people to be wary of the names and numbers displayed on caller IDs.

Caller ID spoofing is when users impersonate representatives from banks, creditors, insurance companies and even government agencies.

“My office and I want to be sure Louisiana citizens know about this scam and learn how to avoid becoming victim to it," said LA Attorney General Jeff Landry.

AG Landry shared these tips to protect yourself from spoofers:

If you get a strange call from a government phone number, hang up. Visit the official (.gov) website for contact information.

Do not give out – or confirm – your personal or financial information to someone who calls.

Never pay someone who calls out of the blue, even if the name or number on the caller ID looks legitimate.

Do not wire money or send money using a reloadable card.

If pressured to act immediately, just hang up; that is a sure sign of a scam.

Please report caller ID spoofing and other scams to General Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.

For more consumer tips, visit www.AGJeffLandry.com.

