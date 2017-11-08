Preparing your heating system for winter

With temperatures falling and winter quickly approaching, more people are preparing for the cold by having their home heating systems inspected.

Several HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning) contractors in the area report being very busy in the last several weeks with calls for service and pre-arranged appointments for maintenance agreements.

In fact, your HVAC unit is typically one of the most complex systems in a home. And that's why regular maintenance is suggested twice a year, once for summer and once for winter months.

HVAC experts tell consumers that there are five signs your home heating system is failing. Those include:

1. Heating unit is Noisy

2. Heating unit runs constantly

3. Uneven temperature throughout the home

4. Increasingly costly energy bills

5. Repairs becoming more common

Beyond inspections and repairs, homeowners are also urged to replace filters as needed, typically every 3 months. Failure to do so can cause wasted energy, shortened equipment life and higher energy bills.

If your system needs repairs or an inspection, experts strongly suggest your find a licensed, bonded and insured contractor to avoid any trouble down the road, especially if someone were to be injured on your property.

