3 taken into custody after stolen car driven into fence, crashed

Shreveport police are investigating after a stolen car was crashed Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before noon on Roitan Drive between East 84th and East 85th streets.

Witnesses on scene say the dark-colored car drove through the fence, then a field before crashing on Line Avenue.

Police say a man agreed to give a ride to a man, a woman and a juvenile girl he knew through a mutual friend.

Before reaching their destination, the man had to stop at the State Building to run an errand. When he returned his car and the people inside were gone.

The car then reportedly drive through a fence and crashed near the intersection of Hoover Drive and Line Avenue.

The man and two women fled the scene.

Cpl. Marcus Hines with Shreveport police was working at Caddo Middle Magnet saw a girl limping away.

The trio then ran into a nearby nursing home where they were taken into custody.

