State Fair of LA to close early Wednesday

The State Fair of Louisiana will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon due to inclement weather.

Officials with the state fair announced the decision just before noon.

The fair will reopen at its regularly scheduled time at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The fair normally closes at 10 p.m. on weekdays.

