State Fair of LA to close early Wednesday

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The State Fair of Louisiana will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon due to inclement weather.

Officials with the state fair announced the decision just before noon. 

The fair will reopen at its regularly scheduled time at 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

The fair normally closes at 10 p.m. on weekdays.

Click here for a full list of their hours of operation. 

