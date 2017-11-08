LSP places 3 troopers on leave, suspends LACE program

Louisiana State Police have placed three troopers on paid administrative leave and suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending a criminal investigation.

The suspension and review result from a Raycom Media undercover investigative series. The series of reports uncover questionable actions related to the program.

The three troopers placed on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation include Eric Curlee, Daryl Thomas, Byron Sims.

State Police spokesman Major Doug Cain says the Raycom Media undercover video appears to show the troopers "claiming hours for time they weren't working."

Reporter Lee Zurik and his investigative team spent much of the summer and fall on the undercover surveillance investigation and brought the findings to State Police Superintendent Colonel Kevin Reeves.

Reeves was noticeably upset and immediately called for the suspension of the LACE program. LACE is short for Local Agency Compensated Enforcement Detail.

44 parishes throughout the state contract with state police. They hire troopers to write tickets in those parishes on highways. The local government keeps the ticket money but reimburses state police for trooper overtime and mileage.

It's unclear how long the program will be suspended but questions about some highly paid police officers remain.

Parishes in Northwest Louisiana participating in the program include Claiborne Parish, DeSoto Parish, Bienville Parish, Natchitoches Parish, Winn Parish, and Lincoln Parish.

