Louisiana State Police suspend LACE program

Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket-writing agreement with many local parishes, pending an internal review.

The suspension and review result from an undercover investigation from KSLA News 12's sister station, WVUE in New Orleans.

Reporters spent much of the summer and fall on an undercover surveillance investigation and brought findings to LSP Superintendent Kevin Reeves. Col. Reeves was noticeably upset and immediately called for the suspension of the LACE detail program.

LACE is short for Local Agency Compensated Enforcement.

Many local parishes throughout the state contract with State Police. They hire troopers to write tickets in those parishes on highways. The local government keeps the ticket money but reimburses LSP for trooper overtime and mileage.

Parishes in Northwest Louisiana participating in the program include Claiborne Parish, DeSoto Parish, Bienville Parish, Natchitoches Parish, Winn Parish, and Lincoln Parish.

It's unclear how long the program will be suspended. But questions about some highly-paid police officers remain.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.