See the top 20 vehicles with unpaid parking tickets in Shreveport

Currently, there are 16,825 outstanding tickets, totaling $1,094,208 in unpaid fines owed to the City of Shreveport.
In fact, twenty people owe the city more than $360, with one violator holding $1,060 in unpaid tickets.
Here are the top 20 vehicles with the most unpaid tickets and the highest outstanding balances:
Source: ShrevePark/DDA
Because the fines are a civil matter, and not criminal, ShrevePark and the city are limited in the ways in which they can collect unpaid fines. The most common method is to “boot” an offending vehicle, after 60 days past and a notice is sent out, if it is found again violating a parking ordinance.
