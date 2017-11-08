Father, daughter die in SWAR fire

Family members identified the victims as 82-year-old Roosevelt Johnson and his daughter 58-year-old Lois Johnson. (Source: Johnson family)

Lewisville, AR and Stamps, AR fire departments are investigating the cause of a double fatal fire Wednesday morning. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Two people are dead after a fire in Lewisville Arkansas Wednesday morning.

The fire happened around 2 a.m. near the intersection of 3rd Street and Warren Street.

A man heard a popping noise at his neighbor house and discovered it was on fire. He tried to get a man and his daughter out of the house but wasn't able to.

Two people died in the fire, according to firefighters.

Immediate family members identified the victims as 82-year-old Roosevelt Johnson and his daughter 58-year-old Lois Johnson.

The fire then spread to the neighbor's home next door.

Lewisville and Stamps fire departments responded to the fire.

The Arkansas State Police are leading the investigation.

The bodies have been sent to Little Rock for autopsies.

