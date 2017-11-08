Person of interest in custody in connection to ARC of Sabine fire

Aerial view of fire in downtown Many (Source: Many Police Department)

One person is in police custody on a judicial hold following a blaze that destroyed a Many business on Tuesday night.

A judge issued a court order for the male suspect, who is a former client of ARC of Sabine, according to Assistant Police Chief Dwayne Brumley with the Many Police Department.

The building has been destroyed.

Brumley added that clients are allowed to do odd jobs, like washing cars and cutting grass, under supervision.

Many PD has contacted the state fire marshal's office for further investigation.

The building caught fire again Wednesday morning but is under control.

