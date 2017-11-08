Dessert donations needed for Salvation Army's Thanksgiving meal

Turkeys — check. Stuffing — check. Desserts....

The Salvation Army in Shreveport is getting ready to serve up hundreds of people in need on Thanksgiving day and are looking for dessert donations.

The annual holiday meal will be served on Thursday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Corps Community Center at 200 East Stoner Ave.

The team of volunteers and staff members are looking for store bought dessert items such as cakes, pies and cookies.

“It’s our mission to serve those in need in our local community throughout the year," said Major Ray Morton, Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army Corps in Shreveport. "When local residents donate a food item it’s not just feeding a need. It’s about sharing hope and making the wellbeing of others the focus of your Thanksgiving season."

The non-profit Operation Barbeque Relief will provide all of the turkeys for the meal. Other businesses and individuals have donated other food items that will be served for dinner.

Dessert donations can be dropped off at The Salvation Army on Stoner Avenue on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Nov. 21st.

