SFD investigates apartment fire

Shreveport firefighters are investigating what started a fire in an apartment Wednesday morning.

The fire happened just before 7 a.m. in the 800 block of Ockley Drive.

Firefighters on scene reported seeing smoking coming from inside the building when they arrived.

The fire was reportedly under control in about 10 minutes according to firefighters.

Firefighters say the person who lived inside the apartment was not home at the time of the fire. The cause is under investigation.

There was heavy smoke damage to the inside of the apartment, but crews say it is not a complete loss.

A neighboring apartment was also damaged by smoke.

