New SporTran terminal and Southwest Transit Hub holds ribbon cutting

The City of Shreveport will celebrate the grand opening of the new SporTran Intermodal Terminal and Southwest Transit Hub on Wednesday.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies are set for 2 p.m. for both the Intermodal Terminal and the Southwest Transit Hub located across the street from the Shreveport Police Department on Murphy Street.

Gov. John Bel Edwards also plans to attend the grand opening of the new SporTran facility.

An open house will be held at the terminal from 3 - 5 p.m.

SporTran will also display its new all-electric buses during this event. Shreveport is the first city in the State of Louisiana to operate this technology in its transit system, according to a release sent by Mayor Ollie Tyler's office.

“We are very excited to be the first in the state to have electric buses and to provide these wonderful transportation upgrades,” said Mayor Ollie Tyler.

Buses run by compressed natural gas will also be on display.

Operations at the terminal and the hub will begin on Sunday, November 12.

“We are glad to offer our passengers a new experience with our top-notched facilities, electric buses, and routes with improved arrival times that get passengers to their destinations faster,” said Dinero Washington, Chief Executive Officer of SporTran.

The Intermodal Terminal has amenities such as an enclosed waiting area, public restrooms, a customer information center, sales kiosk, bicycle repair station, C-Store, food truck court, public WIFI and real-time passenger information screens.

