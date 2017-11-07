Sewage floods man's home

According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>