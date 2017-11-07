Sewage floods man's home

A Shreveport man found himself in a pretty stinky situation Monday when he found raw sewage in his home.

Stacy Beck got call from his neighbor that day saying there was sewage water coming out all four doors of his house on Top Bluff Lane by Cross Lake.

He left work and found his home flooded with raw sewage.

"There was at least two inches of sewage in the bottom floor of my house," said Beck.

"I made it halfway through the living room and the stench was so unbearable, I turned around and threw up."

It wasn't just the house. The sewage also ran down the back of the driveway, puddled at the bottom of a hill and, eventually, went into Cross Lake.

A sewer line blockage is to blame, according to Public Works and Sewage Director Barbara Featherston.

She says CES crews were doing work in the area under the sewer repair consent decree at the time and discovered debris was causing a blockage in the line.

Featherston says the line is now cleared and, out of caution, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality has been contacted.

She also says 1,000 gallons of sewage flowed into Cross Lake.

Crews have cleaned Beck's house.

Bit a stench lingers and the baseboards are separating from the house, he said.

Beck plans to wait a little bit longer until staying in the house again.

"Honestly, at this point, all I can is laugh about it. It's all I can do."

Copyright KSLA 2017. All rights reserved.