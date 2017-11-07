Building ablaze in Many

The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Experts sometimes refer to online porn as digital heroin. And just like drugs, kids who get exposed at a young age will have serious consequences to deal with as they mature.More >>
Two Lowcountry towns have elected new mayors following Tuesday's election.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Police say Shervondria Mack was stabbed in the neck inside a vehicle following a fight with an unidentified woman, shortly after 4:00 a.m. The two were in traffic on Mill Street, near Oakley Street, leaving a JSU homecoming after-party at Freelons, when Mack was stabbed.More >>
Two parents are being charged with murder after a 6-year-old child was found dead from malnourishment.More >>
Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrated his 48th birthday on Saturday —and he spent the day giving back. The actor helped to hand out 4,500 free frozen turkeys to people in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, home of Wild Turkey Distillery.More >>
