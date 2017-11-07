Building ablaze in Many

Aerial view of fire in downtown Many (Source: All Things Sabine via Many Police Department)

Firefighters in Many have called for help fighting a blaze downtown.

It's at SARC of Sabine.

That's in the 500 block of San Antonio Avenue and about a mile down the street from the Many Fire Department.

Indications are that the building houses a tire shop and is where SARC employees wash cars and where inspection stickers are available.

Town firefighters have been fighting the fire for more than two hours now.

And they have requested help from fire departments throughout the parish.

San Antonio Avenue is closed.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.