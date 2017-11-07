Texas, Arkansas election results

Tuesday was Election Day throughout Texas and in parts of Arkansas.

The polls now are closed, and the results are coming in.

Texans decided on 7 proposed amendments to their state Constitution.

One, if approved, would let banks and credit unions offer raffles and other prizes to people who open savings accounts.

Others address issues ranging from property tax exemptions for disabled veterans to reducing restrictions on Texans borrowing against equity in their homes.

In addition, some voters also faced local decisions.

BOWIE COUNTY, TEXAS

Voters in Texarkana, Texas, were tasked with deciding on changes to their city charter that address:

City Council meetings,

the handling of administrative departments,

appointment of the city attorney,

the city's annual audit,

the mayor's authority,

changes to the charter and council rules, and,

three-year terms of office.

Other county voters were asked to consider school bond projects and tax proposals, among others.

DeKalb Independent School District

$10 million bond issue for construction and renovation

$2.5 million bond issue for the school gym

Hallsville mayor: Jesse Casey or Brandon Sheffield

Redlick City Council

Place 1 member: Sandra Hartline or Lila Murray

Place 2 member: Wendell Boozer or Mark Patterson

Sales tax reallocations in Hooks and New Boston

HARRISON/UPSHUR COUNTIES, TEXAS

New Diana Independent School District

$5.5 million bond issue for construction and renovation

Property tax rate increase

SHELBY COUNTY, TEXAS

Unexpired term on Center Independent School District's Board of Trustees: Shannon Denby, Greg Hubbard or Kris Kirby



ARKANSAS

MILLER COUNTY, ARK.

Texarkana, Ark., School District Board of Directors

Bond restructuring for a new middle school

Zone 5 seat: Laney Harris or Chrystal Marlar

Zone 6 seat: Roger Douglas or Lissa Henry

