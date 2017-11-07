Bossier man to spend the rest of his life in prison for murder

A Bossier Parish man will spend the rest of his life in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend almost three years ago.

Kelvin Dewayne Brown II, 29, was formally sentenced Tuesday to a life term in prison for the slaying of 33-year-old Alicia West.

Brown was found guilty on Nov. 1 in a bench trial. The term must be served at hard labor with no possibility of probation, parole or reduction of sentence.

Brown was found guilty of second-degree murder after he slashed West’s throat on Dec. 6, 2014.

Many of West’s family members were present in court for imposition of the mandatory sentence, including her mother, father and aunt.

Several friends and advocates for the victims of domestic violence also attended.

