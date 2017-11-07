SPD chief, officer cleared of wrongdoing over gunfire during chase

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump bumps elbows Monday with Lt. Matt Prunty. Both had just been in a chase in which they shot at a suspect and Crump apparently injured his right hand. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump will be back on the job Wednesday.

He has been on paid leave since he and Shreveport police Lt. Matt Prunty fired their guns at a suspect they were chasing Oct. 30.

That, in part, led to a Shreveport councilman saying he has lost confidence in the city's police chief and wants him out.

Now comes word from City Hall that both have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

"The district attorney’s office conducted a review of the investigation and determined there were no grounds for action against either officer," says a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

