Shreveport police make arrest in Sunday fatal shooting

One man is charged in the shooting death of a man that took place last weekend.

Tonnie Williams, 47, of Shreveport, has been booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of second-degree murder, according to Shreveport Police Department.

Williams is charged in connection with the shooting death of 42-year-old Bryan Gates.

Gates was shot in the chest on Sunday night at the Fair Park Terrace Apartments in the 3400 block of Metris Avenue. He was rushed to University Health where he later died.

SPD detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit found information leading to William's arrest. Witnesses told detectives of a man known as "Joe" and "Junkman Joe" that got into an argument with Gates. "Joe" allegedly pulled a gun and shot Gates once in the chest.

Williams was later identified as "Joe." He surrendered himself to Violent Crimes investigators late Monday.

