Man sentenced to more than 15 years for meth distribution

The last remaining defendant in a Shreveport/Bossier City area meth case was sentenced Monday, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook.

Jose Mejia Jr., 33, of Tyler, Texas, was sentenced to 188 months in prison on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release.

According to documents filed in the case, Mejia and others conspired to distribute meth in the Shreveport/Bossier City area from March 1, 2016, to December 1, 2016.

Mejia was the source of supply from Texas. He is convicted of providing drugs and taking part in directing their sale.

Other defendants prosecuted and sentenced include:

Joshua Caleb Tanner, 38, of Shreveport, sentenced on October 25 to 70 months in prison and five years of supervised release for one count of conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Dusty Eugene Loughridge, 35, of Monroe, sentenced on October 25 to 235 months in prison and five years of supervised release for one count of conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Cody James Bradberry, 33, of Shreveport, sentenced on October 11 to 124 months in prison and five years of supervised release for one count of conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Jimmy E. Sollers, 29, of Shreveport, sentenced on October 5 to 70 months in prison for one count of conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine and 60 months in prison for possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, to run consecutively. He was also sentenced to five years of supervised release and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Jonathan S. Hall, 33, of Bossier City, sentenced on October 5 to 37 months in prison and three years of supervised release for one count of conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The DEA and the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

