It's time to plant winter bedding plants

November is the perfect to remove summer bedding plants and plant cool-season bedding plants.

"In the south, we are lucky. We get to plant winter flowers," said Mark Walton, co-owner of Garrisons Greenwood Gardens Nursery.

Popular winter plants include:

Pansy

Snapdragon

Dianthus

Dusty miller

Ornamental cabbage

Ornamental mustard

Swiss chard

Cyclamen

The cyclamen still needs to be protected during a hard freeze.

Walton said pansies are the king of winter flowers.

"The flower can get down to 22 degrees and the plant can get down to 7 degrees," Walton said. Even though these flowers thrive in the cooler weather, they do not like the lack of sunshine.

Walton recommends planting winter bedding plants in an area that will see a lot of sunshine. Cabbage will not need as much sunshine as some of the other plants listed above, however. Before planting, make sure to do flower bed preparation.

"If you're not going to do bed preparation then don't plant," said Walton. "The landscapers that I see do the best work are the ones that start with fresh soil for all their projects."

The flower bed should not have any weeds in it and should drain well.

Now is also the time of year everyone should be buying their spring flower bulbs.

Because of the mild winter, Walton recommends refrigerating the bulbs for 6 to 8 weeks before planting them. Walton says no one should be planting any type of tropical plant at this point.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.