Love your heart: Life of a heart attack

Every year, more than 600,000 people die of heart disease, according to the CDC.

The CDC also reports nearly 800,000 Americans have a heart attack every year, that's roughly one heart attack every 40 seconds.

KSLA News 12 spoke with doctors about how to take care of yourself to prevent a heart attack from happening.

"I think it's very important to know your risk factors. Risk factors, being a male, depending on your age, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking, inactive lifestyle, family history is very important. But all of those things are important, and I think educating people and making them realize that so we can make them do kind of lifestyle changes very early on," said Dr. Paul Stafford, an Interventional Cardiologist at Willis-Knighton.

Doctors encourage eating right and exercising early on, to limit the chances of having a heart attack.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.