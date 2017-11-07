LA Dept. of Education releases 2017 district, school performance scores

The Louisiana Department of Education has released this year's performance scores for 2017, and overall most NWLA school districts have seen growth.

Click here to see grades for each school in the state.

Both Caddo Parish and Bossier Parish Schools saw growth over last year's scores. Bossier Schools saw the largest growth out of the two growing nearly ten points from 2016's 91.7 scores, moving from a B to an A letter grade.

Caddo Schools did grow, but not much. The school system grew four points from a 74.4 percentage to a 78, maintaining a C letter grade.

Sabine Parish Schools saw the largest growth out of all the ArkLaTex schools with a nearly 16 point gain. The school has a 98.4 performance score, a large gain from 2016's 82.7 percentage.

Claiborne Parish Schools moved up a letter grade to a C (78.1) from a D (67.1).

Majority of the school districts in NWLA saw growth. However, Red River Parish and Webster Parish's percentages were the only school districts to see decreases.

Red River Parish Schools saw a decrease of 16.3 points dropping from last year's letter grade of a C to a low D at 62 points.

Webster Parish's loss wasn't as severe, only dropping 5.3 points from 2016's performance score of 79.9 to 74.1.

Below are 2017's scores for the following NWLA school parishes:

Bienville Parish — 93.4 (B)

— 93.4 (B) DeSoto Parish — 103.1 (A)

— 103.1 (A) Lincoln Parish — 100.4 (A)

— 100.4 (A) Natchitoches Parish — 88.8 (B)

— 88.8 (B) Union Parish — 82.6 (C)

Overall, the entire state of Louisiana's score has grown with a score of 86.6 (C) for 2017 from last year's score: an 83 (C).

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.