City of Shreveport owed over a million dollars in unpaid traffic fines

If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.More >>
If you missed one of our in-depth, investigative or special assignment reports, you'll find them here! KSLA News 12 Investigates: Coverage You Can Count on.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.More >>
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
Police say Michael and Georgena Roberts starved their 6- and 7-year-old sons as punishment. The 6-year-old died of "failure to thrive due to extreme malnourishment."
More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, over 30 dogs were discovered overnight behind a home on Miracle Road in the Cranfield Community of Adams County.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>
It’s been a while since UPS driver Kellie Martin even made it to the front door of James Walker’s home in Forest City.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and Shell International Limited are investigating an incident in the Gulf of Mexico at their Enchilada platform at Garden Banks 129.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and Shell International Limited are investigating an incident in the Gulf of Mexico at their Enchilada platform at Garden Banks 129.More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Madison Willard was last seen on Thursday, November 2.More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Madison Willard was last seen on Thursday, November 2.More >>