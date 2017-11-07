City of Shreveport owed over a million dollars in unpaid traffic fines

It’s a problem dozens and dozens of cities across the country are dealing with, unpaid parking tickets.

Shreveport has that same problem as the city is owed over a million dollars in unpaid fines. In all, there are 16,825 unpaid tickets owed to the city of Shreveport.

Officials say the process to collect those fines lies at the center of the problem.

It all starts with the Downtown Development Authority parking patrollers downtown.

"You gotta kind of control your attitude," said Robert McNeil, a maintenance tech for the DDA and leads the parking patrollers unit who issue tickets downtown. He says their jobs, at times, is even dangerous.

“We've been cursed out, guns pulled on us,” McNeil said. “All type of stuff."

McNeil says he usually writes up to 40 tickets per day.

“We handle enforcement in downtown, we process all parking tickets for payments and those revenues deposit into a city account," said Lorenzo Lee, the DDA’s parking administrator.

With the DDA responsible for enforcement it frees up Shreveport police from having to use its patrol officers.

The money collected by the DDA goes to a city parking enterprise fund.

"It's designed to kind of handle parking needs for the city and maybe even accumulate so if maybe there's need for a parking structure or something of that nature then that structure is there," Lee said.

From 2014 to 2016 the DDA collected $991,859 in tickets, including tickets issued by ShrevePark, SPD & Airport Police.

Lee says, there are some people who decide to dodge paying their fines.

"We get some people who assume that they're going to just get away with it a little longer I guess and these are people we've booted and ended up collecting three to five hundred dollars in fines,” Lee said. “They just kind of let them sit out there accumulating these late fees and if we let them go too far, it can add up to something substantial."

The top 4 people who are behind on payments owe the city between $830 and 1,060 dollars. The top offender has 18 outstanding fines.

The city says they're doing everything they can to collect what's owed. Lee added that the city is taking steps transition to “smart meters” to replace its current system.

"Our collection rate is running like 79%-80% which is not bad, it's actually pretty good,” Lee said. “Some cities have had issues where their collection rate is running 50 plus."

Lee says they give people plenty of opportunities to pay. However, after at least one notice and 60 days past due, they'll boot your car.

The Shreveport city council has raised the late fee as a deterrent.

Getting a ticket remains a civil matter, not criminal, so the tickets will continue pile up for those who dismiss the meter.

"They just have to understand we have a job to do,” McNeil said. “It's nothing personal. They don't see it and they want to hear that.”

"There's a limited resource called parking downtown so we've got to enforce those time limits, in order to recycle those parking spaces so the next person can come downtown and take care of whatever business they have to take care of," Lee said.

He also added the DDA is urging the city to transition to "smart meters," which allows people to pay with a credit card directly at the meter. The system also has technology that allows people to find open spaces through an app.

