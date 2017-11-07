SPD to host "Winter Weather" program for seniors

The first official day of winter is December 21, and Shreveport authorities have planned an event to better help seniors endure the colder months.

The Winter Safety Program, held by Shreveport Police Department's Community Oriented Policing Bureau will start at 10 a.m today (Nov. 7) at Mamie Hicks Park, 200 Mayfair Drive.

The fire department will be taking names for free smoke alarms. There will also be door prizes.

This is Shreveport police's third year of presenting this event, according to Sandra Lister, SPD Neighborhood Assistance Team.

"It's important to me because I am an older person and I love the citizens of Shreveport," Lister said. We want them to be safe for their family and their loved ones."

Shreveport Fire Department will be on hand to give information on heaters and carbon dioxide dangers.

"On the fire side, we'll be talking more about carbon monoxide. We'll be talking about smoke alarms. We'll be talking about trip hazards, safety measures in your home such as the heaters you plug in. We want to reduce the amount of fires that we have to deal with during the winter session," said Shreveport Fire Department Chief Clarence Reese. "Normally we have fires that consist of cooking fires, especially during the winter seasons, improper use of things such as space heaters, fireplaces and things of that nature. Most of the fires that we do respond to are, some can be prevented."

A meteorologist will present on weather alerts and the importance of staying informed before a storm and an SPD officer will present on safe driving precautions.

"We have had ice storms as well as snow storms and freezing cold weather that you want to make sure you dress well, stay inside, don't come out unless you have to," Lister said.

There is still room available for persons interested in attending. Please call the COPB at 318-673-6950.

