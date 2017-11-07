Woman stabs boyfriend after he allegedly attacked her

A man is recovering after he was stabbed by his girlfriend Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Arlington Avenue.

Witnesses told police the man was drunk and assaulting his girlfriend.

That's when she took a knife and stabbed the man in right bicep, according to police.

The woman was initially arrested and charged with domestic battery. After she was read her Miranda rights, police say the woman admitted that she stabbed her boyfriend to get him off of her.

Police say the man was taken to University Health hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

The case is still under investigation.

