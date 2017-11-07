SPD: 1 shot after helping man in dispute

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man is recovering after he was shot in the butt after an argument at a Shreveport gas station. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are looking for a group of people they believe are responsible for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning streaming live for the latest on this story.

It happened just after 3 a.m. near the Circle K at Line Avenue and Pierremont Road.

Police say a man got into a dispute with a group of men and woman in the gas station parking lot.

That's when police assume the man called another man for back up. The man's friend showed up and the pair left shortly after.

As the man and his friend were walking away, the group of men and women they were in a dispute with pulled up in a maroon car, possibly a Chevy Impala, near the intersection of Line Avenue and Robinhood Street.

At least one person inside the car fired a firearm and hit the man's friend in the buttocks.

The man kept walking and later talked to police in the 1600 block of Dillingham Avenue.

The victim was taken to University Health hospital with what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.