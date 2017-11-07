SPD: 1 shot after helping man in dispute

Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.More >>
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
“Assault rifles, 50-round magazines, bullet-proof vests, trip wires, enough explosives to do some serious damage,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. “Some of the devices, even some of the bomb experts were like, ‘I have no idea what that is. We’re going to have to blow it up and see what it does.'"More >>
“Assault rifles, 50-round magazines, bullet-proof vests, trip wires, enough explosives to do some serious damage,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. “Some of the devices, even some of the bomb experts were like, ‘I have no idea what that is. We’re going to have to blow it up and see what it does.'"More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>