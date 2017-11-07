Bossier City leaders pushing to allow public drinking in parts of the city

The downtown Bossier District will allow you to walk the street with your beer or cocktail in hand. (Source: KSLA)

Bossier City leaders will introduce an ordinance on Tuesday to allow public drinking in the Downtown Bossier District and the Boardwalk.

Pam Glorioso, the Chief Administrative Officer with the city, says they hope to have the ordinance passed before November 25, which will be the grand opening of the downtown festival plaza.

The area will stretch from Margaritaville through the Boardwalk to the Horseshoe Casino, go down Barksdale Boulevard and stop at Bennet Street.

Glorioso also says the owners of the Boardwalk property are in favor of the change.

"They'll be putting up signage to let people know about it. We feel it's going to help Boardwalk. People that will be leaving Margaritaville Casino who are usually turned around will now be able to walk through because they'll be able to have an open container," said Glorioso.

