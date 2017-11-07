Bossier City leaders pushing to allow public drinking in parts of the city

Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.More >>
The president of the university announced the suspension of all Greek life after the death of an FSU student three days ago.More >>
Samuel was born first, but his twin brother Ronan is older. How is that possible? Well, here's where Daylight Saving Time comes into play.More >>
Early signs of disagreement and uncertainty among congressional lawmakers and the White House point to the possibility of a government shutdown in December.More >>
“Assault rifles, 50-round magazines, bullet-proof vests, trip wires, enough explosives to do some serious damage,” said Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. “Some of the devices, even some of the bomb experts were like, ‘I have no idea what that is. We’re going to have to blow it up and see what it does.'"More >>
Cindy Rounds died before she could realize her dream of traveling. Her daughter in Rhode Island decided to symbolically send her mom on a world tour.More >>
