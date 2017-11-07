Lakeside trying to make history

The High School playoff brackets were released this past Saturday and the biggest surprise this season has been the Lakeside Warriors.



The Warriors were win less a year ago and now they are in the playoffs and will be hosting Independence this Friday night.



If the Warriors win Friday night it will be their first playoff win ever. First year head coach Jason McClendon says it's bigger than football.

My number one concern is what kind of fathers these young men become. Victories will fade and scoreboards and stuff people wont remember that. I know that as a coach you are defined by all of that but I believe that as a coach one day I"m going to stand before someone greater than me and I'm going to be responsible for what did I instill in them," said Coach McClendon.



"I'm trying to be a dad to all of them so that one day that they can be elite husbands fathers and business man you know whatever it is they are going to do in there lives and if we can win games a long the way that's just icing on the cake."

The Warriors will host Independence in Sibley Friday kickoff is set for 7pm.

