Shreveport out of running as possible site for g-league team

Shreveporters need not worry anymore about building a $30 million sports complex downtown.

At least not for the NBA.

The facility was proposed as part of the city's bid to attract a g-league team.

Now leaders with the New Orleans Pelicans say they are moving on and looking at other cities to be the home of the minor league squad.

By email, the Pelicans organization told KSLA News 12 that it no longer is considering Shreveport as a possible site for the team.

That announcement comes almost two months after Shreveport City Council members rejected a resolution that would have started construction of the multipurpose sports complex.

