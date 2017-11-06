Texan back in Caddo to face charges over business burglary

BOOKED: Jeffery Dean Adcock, 54, of Arlington, Texas, one count each of simple burglary and being an in-state fugitive (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Texas man remains in an ArkLaTex prison on charges that he broke into a Shreveport restaurant.

Online records show Jeffery Dean Adcock, of Arlington, has been in Caddo Correctional Center since he was booked into the lockup at 8:28 a.m. Oct. 30 on one count of simple burglary and as an in-state fugitive. His bonds total $25,000.

The 54-year-old is accused of burglarizing Anthony's Steak and Seafood in the 7500 block of Mansfield Road.

Officers responding to an alarm July 26 at the restaurant found someone had destroyed the business's front glass door.

And a cash register containing an undisclosed amount of money was missing from the business.

Surveillance video showed a man with a noticeable limp using a hammer to force his way into the business, authorities said.

Also caught on camera as it arrived at and left the restaurant was a compact car, possibly a Toyota Corolla, that authorities think belongs to the intruder.

Within days of sharing the video with the public, Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers got a tip that led to a warrant being issued for Adcock's arrest.

He was caught in Dallas then brought back to Caddo to face charges, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

