Progress being made on statue to honor female veterans

Mini mock-up of what the monument will look like/Source: KSLA

Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex says it is well on its way toward erecting a life-size statue in Bossier City to honor female veterans.

"Hopefully, next year at this time, on Veterans Day, we can unveil that monument which honors all women and all military services, not just Air Force, but all women and all services, who have served, who are serving and who will serve in the future," said Sandy Franks, president of the a multi-service women's group.

The local Air Force Sergeants Association gave $5,000 to the group Monday to help its efforts.

"We're very appreciative for that donation and would encourage the community to join with AFSA and make a donation," Franks said.

Monday's donation brings the group's fundraising efforts to one-third of the funds needed to complete the project.

In addition to the statue, Women Veterans of the ArkLaTex is hosting a sunset Veterans Day ceremony at 4:15 Friday at the Veterans Memorial at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City.

"We are a big military community here. We have a lot of retirees," Franks said.

"And if you've been in the military, you know it's just not the military member. It's the families that also support that military member. And I think it's our responsibility at least one day a year to thank them for their service and to have a ceremony honoring them."

Guest speaker will be Chief Master Sgt. Shelley Cohen, command chief of the 307th Bomb Wing.

Seating is limited. Lawn chairs are permitted.

