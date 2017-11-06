Parking violators owe Shreveport more than $1 million in unpaid fines

One of the many expired parking meters in Downtown Shreveport. (Source: KSLA)

Parking patrollers spend much of their workday, walking the city streets of Shreveport, checking parking meters and writing tickets. It is largely a thankless job that requires a thick skin and sometimes nerves of steel.

“We've been cursed out, guns pulled on us. All type of stuff,” said Robert McNeil. “"You gotta kind of control your attitude."

McNeil is one of six parking patrollers working for ShrevePark Parking, under the direction of the Downtown Development Authority, the agency charged with enforcing parking rules in Shreveport.

On a typical day, McNeil says he will write as many as 40 tickets.

Last year the amount of revenue collected from parking tickets issued by ShrevePark, the Shreveport Police Department, and Airport police totaled $991,859.00.

That money pays the parking patrollers wages, is used to purchase and fix meters, and even can help build and maintain parking structures.

Lorenzo Lee is Parking Administrator for ShrevePark, and he says the monies collected are deposited into a special city parking enterprise fund, and roughly 80% of people issued tickets, pay their fines.

“It’s actually pretty good,” Lee says. “Some cities have had issues with their collection rate running 50% plus.”

But over time a number of outstanding tickets add up. Currently, there are 16,825 outstanding tickets, totaling $1,094,208 in unpaid fines owed to the City of Shreveport.

In fact, twenty people owe the city more than $360, with one violator holding $1,060 in unpaid tickets.

Because the fines are a civil matter, and not criminal, ShrevePark and the city are limited in the ways in which they can collect unpaid fines. The most common method is to “boot” an offending vehicle, after 60 days past and a notice is sent out, if it is found again violating a parking ordinance.

But another issue with unpaid parking fines is the fact that people staying in metered spaces over than the time allotted, can clog downtown traffic, with cars looking to find an open parking space.

"There's a limited resource called parking downtown,” Lee says. “So, we've got to enforce those time limits, in order to recycle those parking spaces so the next person can come downtown and take care of whatever business they have to take care of."

While ShrevePark and city officials are working to find ways to collect the million plus dollars owed, having DDA work enforcement free up police officers to take care of more pressing matters of public safety.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.